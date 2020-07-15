Trinity Industries (TRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.73 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Trinity Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TRN opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

