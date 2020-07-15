Trinity Industries (TRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.73 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Trinity Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TRN opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

See Also: Options Trading

Earnings History for Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CDK Global Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co
CDK Global Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €48.00 Price Target for Kion Group
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €48.00 Price Target for Kion Group
Trinity Industries Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Trinity Industries Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Sempra Energy Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Sempra Energy Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Equifax to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Equifax to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Dover Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Dover Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report