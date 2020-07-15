Sempra Energy (SRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Sempra Energy to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 6.70-7.50 EPS.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sempra Energy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $121.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.75.

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

