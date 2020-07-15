Equifax (EFX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.27 million. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Equifax to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EFX stock opened at $163.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.76. Equifax has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $180.07.

In related news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.81.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

