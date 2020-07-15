Dover (DOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dover (NYSE:DOV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Dover to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dover to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DOV opened at $98.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. Dover has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?

Earnings History for Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CDK Global Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co
CDK Global Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €48.00 Price Target for Kion Group
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €48.00 Price Target for Kion Group
Trinity Industries Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Trinity Industries Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Sempra Energy Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Sempra Energy Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Equifax to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Equifax to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Dover Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Dover Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report