Dover (DOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dover (NYSE:DOV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Dover to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dover to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DOV opened at $98.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. Dover has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

