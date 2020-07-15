Armstrong Flooring (AFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Armstrong Flooring to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.24. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.70 million. On average, analysts expect Armstrong Flooring to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AFI stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. Armstrong Flooring has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFI. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Armstrong Flooring from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Armstrong Flooring has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

