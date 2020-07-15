Sterling Bancorp (STL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $250.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.89 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE STL opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.69. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

STL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky bought 15,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $175,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,291.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole bought 5,001 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,959.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at $508,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,351 shares of company stock valued at $281,658 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

