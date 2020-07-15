Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $107.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HCCI opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.64. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, CEO Brian Recatto acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 514,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,170,425.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

