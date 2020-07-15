Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $107.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HCCI opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.64. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, CEO Brian Recatto acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 514,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,170,425.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Earnings History for Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CDK Global Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co
CDK Global Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €48.00 Price Target for Kion Group
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €48.00 Price Target for Kion Group
Trinity Industries Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Trinity Industries Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Sempra Energy Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Sempra Energy Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Equifax to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Equifax to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Dover Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Dover Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report