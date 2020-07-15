Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.81.

CVCY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

