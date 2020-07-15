New Residential Investment (NRZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 67.84%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New Residential Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NYSE NRZ opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.82. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.43%.

In other news, Director Andrew Sloves acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $26,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,553.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Argus cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.