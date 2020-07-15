Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Dixons Carphone (LON:DC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dixons Carphone from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 65 ($0.80) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 96 ($1.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Dixons Carphone to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dixons Carphone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 129.43 ($1.59).

Shares of DC stock opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.30. Dixons Carphone has a 12-month low of GBX 53.50 ($0.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 166.45 ($2.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

