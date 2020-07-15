Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMB. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($28.30) to GBX 2,240 ($27.57) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,600 ($19.69) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,858.45 ($22.87).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Shares of IMB opened at GBX 1,442.50 ($17.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.76. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,258.20 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,256 ($27.76). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,500.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,642.44.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 103 ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 102.60 ($1.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.00). Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Brands will post 29079.002554 EPS for the current year.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.