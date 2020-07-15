Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMB. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($28.30) to GBX 2,240 ($27.57) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,600 ($19.69) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,858.45 ($22.87).
Shares of IMB opened at GBX 1,442.50 ($17.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.76. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,258.20 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,256 ($27.76). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,500.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,642.44.
About Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.
Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.