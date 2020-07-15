Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HMSO. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.42) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 188 ($2.31) to GBX 59 ($0.73) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 65 ($0.80) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered Hammerson to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 180 ($2.22) in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Hammerson to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hammerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 120.08 ($1.48).

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of LON:HMSO opened at GBX 76.14 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $583.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 147.69. Hammerson has a 52 week low of GBX 39.57 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 325.30 ($4.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01.

In other Hammerson news, insider Pierre Bouchut sold 20,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.84), for a total transaction of £13,789.72 ($16,969.87).

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.