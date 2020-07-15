CLS’s (CLI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

CLS (LON:CLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.08) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get CLS alerts:

Shares of CLI opened at GBX 202.50 ($2.49) on Wednesday. CLS has a twelve month low of GBX 153 ($1.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 322.50 ($3.97). The firm has a market capitalization of $822.94 million and a P/E ratio of 6.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 197.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 231.80.

In related news, insider Fredrik Widlund acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £18,800 ($23,135.61).

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.