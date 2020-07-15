Sylvania Platinum’s (SLP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
SLP opened at GBX 44 ($0.54) on Wednesday. Sylvania Platinum has a 1-year low of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 67 ($0.82). The company has a market cap of $120.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 43.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Sylvania Platinum
