Sylvania Platinum’s (SLP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SLP opened at GBX 44 ($0.54) on Wednesday. Sylvania Platinum has a 1-year low of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 67 ($0.82). The company has a market cap of $120.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 43.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in South Africa and Mauritius. It primarily extracts for platinum group based metals, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. The company holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb, Grasvally, and Volspruit projects.

