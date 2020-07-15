AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Given “Sell” Rating at Liberum Capital

AJ Bell (LON:AJB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 387.50 ($4.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69. AJ Bell has a 1 year low of GBX 229 ($2.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 467.58 ($5.75). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 389.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 372.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.70.

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 4.38 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 5,000 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of £448.64 ($552.10), for a total value of £2,243,200 ($2,760,521.78).

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates retail investment platforms in the United Kingdom. Its platforms offer investment administration, dealing, and custody services to regulated financial advisers and wealth managers. The company administers investments in SIPPs, ISAs, LISAs, and general investment/dealing accounts.

