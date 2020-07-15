Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.58) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Peel Hunt downgraded Hollywood Bowl Group to an “add” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 220 ($2.71) in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hollywood Bowl Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 237.50 ($2.92).

Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 146 ($1.80) on Wednesday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a one year low of GBX 15.98 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 317 ($3.90). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 162.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 203.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $239.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

