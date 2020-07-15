Britvic’s (BVIC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Britvic to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 920 ($11.32) to GBX 830 ($10.21) in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Britvic from GBX 800 ($9.84) to GBX 850 ($10.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,180 ($14.52) to GBX 1,220 ($15.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.08) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 875 ($10.77) to GBX 850 ($10.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 857.27 ($10.55).

LON BVIC opened at GBX 791.50 ($9.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 764.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 795.91. Britvic has a 12-month low of GBX 7.08 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,079 ($13.28).

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 11,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 720 ($8.86), for a total value of £79,329.60 ($97,624.42).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

