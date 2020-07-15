Deutsche Bank Trims Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Target Price to GBX 290

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 295 ($3.63) to GBX 290 ($3.57) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 263 ($3.24) target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 360 ($4.43) to GBX 320 ($3.94) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 246.36 ($3.03).

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 225 ($2.77) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 220.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 239.26. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 117.30 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 324.70 ($4.00). The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

In other news, insider Nigel Wilson sold 278,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.52), for a total value of £571,578.95 ($703,395.21). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £1,869.24 ($2,300.32). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,842 shares of company stock valued at $589,428.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

