Rightmove (LON:RMV) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Rightmove (LON:RMV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 340 ($4.18) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 668 ($8.22) to GBX 617 ($7.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.65) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 400 ($4.92) to GBX 450 ($5.54) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Rightmove to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 505.71 ($6.22).

Shares of RMV opened at GBX 554 ($6.82) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 373.10 ($4.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 710.60 ($8.74). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 566.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 572.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 28.41.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

