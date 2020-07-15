HCA Healthcare (HCA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HCA opened at $98.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

