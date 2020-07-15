Homeserve (LON:HSV) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Homeserve (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,475 ($18.15) price objective (up from GBX 1,350 ($16.61)) on shares of Homeserve in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Homeserve from GBX 1,320 ($16.24) to GBX 1,200 ($14.77) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,322.50 ($16.27).

Shares of LON HSV opened at GBX 1,306 ($16.07) on Wednesday. Homeserve has a fifty-two week low of GBX 755.81 ($9.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,357 ($16.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 41.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,284.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,205.72.

Homeserve (LON:HSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 41.30 ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 41.10 ($0.51) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Homeserve will post 4074.0004101 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tom Rusin sold 55,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,297 ($15.96), for a total transaction of £724,802.51 ($891,954.85). Insiders acquired 37 shares of company stock valued at $44,815 in the last ninety days.

About Homeserve

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

