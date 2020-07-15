ASOS (LON:ASC) Receives “Sell” Rating from Liberum Capital

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ASOS to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($24.61) to GBX 2,300 ($28.30) in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($32.61) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,000 ($36.92) to GBX 5,000 ($61.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ASOS to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($24.61) to GBX 1,650 ($20.31) in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,600 ($44.30) to GBX 4,100 ($50.46) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,526.67 ($43.40).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASC stock opened at GBX 3,373 ($41.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 63.28. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,773 ($46.43). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,215.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,788.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,773 ($34.13) per share, with a total value of £49,914 ($61,425.06).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.