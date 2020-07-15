Clarkson’s (CKN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Clarkson (LON:CKN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CKN. HSBC upgraded Clarkson to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,510 ($30.89) to GBX 2,800 ($34.46) in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Clarkson stock opened at GBX 2,135 ($26.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.02 million and a P/E ratio of -50.47. Clarkson has a 52-week low of GBX 1,936 ($23.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,135 ($38.58). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,321 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,538.05.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

