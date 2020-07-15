Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEIR. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 1,420 ($17.47) and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.77) to GBX 1,350 ($16.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,228.63 ($15.12).

Get Weir Group alerts:

Shares of Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,086 ($13.36) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,047.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,114.82. Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 608.60 ($7.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,640 ($20.18). The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51.

In other Weir Group news, insider Jon Stanton sold 4,864 shares of Weir Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 973 ($11.97), for a total transaction of £47,326.72 ($58,241.10).

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.