AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

AFH Financial Group stock opened at GBX 327.50 ($4.03) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46. The firm has a market cap of $140.66 million and a P/E ratio of 14.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 331.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 326.31. AFH Financial Group has a twelve month low of GBX 190 ($2.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 462 ($5.69).

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. The company offers wealth management and financial planning services, including investment management, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgages, as well as discretionary investment management services.

