Medical Properties Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,535 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 952% compared to the typical daily volume of 241 put options.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $4,206,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,605,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,703,450.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $2,912,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,229,184 shares in the company, valued at $60,062,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 581,569 shares of company stock worth $11,012,033 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after purchasing an additional 447,514 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 276,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 58,677 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

