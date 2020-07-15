Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 15,197 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,847% compared to the typical daily volume of 385 put options.

In other news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,982.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 137,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra cut their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Truist Financial has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

