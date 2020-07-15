Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $690,000.00

Analysts expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) to announce $690,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $700,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $670,000.00. Oramed Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $680,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.70 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORMP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.62. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $219,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

