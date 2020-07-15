Getty Realty (GTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Getty Realty to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.64 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, analysts expect Getty Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 86.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTY. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Getty Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

