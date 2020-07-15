WesBanco (WSBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $148.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.19 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 22.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect WesBanco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.62. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $39.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,313.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 9,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $212,338.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,144.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,836 shares of company stock valued at $883,173 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

