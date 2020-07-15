Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $387.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $395.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $355.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.87. The firm has a market cap of $149.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.42.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

