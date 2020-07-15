Brokers Offer Predictions for FirstCash Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FCFS)

FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstCash in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FCFS has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE FCFS opened at $65.10 on Monday. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $60.04 and a 12 month high of $106.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.49.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstCash by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstCash by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in FirstCash by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in FirstCash by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in FirstCash by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.