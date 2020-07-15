Chesapeake Energy (CHKAQ) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS: CHKAQ) is one of 187 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Chesapeake Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

56.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy’s peers have a beta of 2.42, suggesting that their average share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chesapeake Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Energy Competitors 2668 9917 13544 448 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 75.43%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chesapeake Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -96.80% -30.44% -1.53% Chesapeake Energy Competitors -49.27% -2.93% 2.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion -$308.00 million -0.13 Chesapeake Energy Competitors $10.10 billion $587.15 million 7.05

Chesapeake Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy peers beat Chesapeake Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.