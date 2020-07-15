Johnson Matthey’s (JMAT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,650 ($32.61) to GBX 2,450 ($30.15) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.38) target price (up from GBX 1,800 ($22.15)) on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,700 ($33.23) to GBX 2,850 ($35.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC raised their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,850 ($22.77) to GBX 2,050 ($25.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,400 ($29.53) to GBX 2,700 ($33.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,525 ($31.07).

Shares of LON:JMAT opened at GBX 2,238 ($27.54) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 16.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 1,614 ($19.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,399 ($41.83). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,131.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,294.82.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 199.20 ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 197.10 ($2.43) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Johnson Matthey will post 24172.9983537 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anna Manz acquired 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,152 ($26.48) per share, with a total value of £387.36 ($476.69). Also, insider Doug Webb acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,054 ($25.28) per share, with a total value of £49,296 ($60,664.53). In the last three months, insiders bought 2,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,768.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

