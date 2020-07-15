Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $141.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nasdaq traded as high as $124.78 and last traded at $124.66, with a volume of 1810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.88.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NDAQ. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $121,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $334,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,038 shares of company stock worth $1,528,896. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $793,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

About Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.