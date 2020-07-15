InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) & CardioGenics (NASDAQ:CGNH) Head-To-Head Contrast

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) and CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares InnerWorkings and CardioGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnerWorkings -1.10% 4.11% 1.16% CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A

76.5% of InnerWorkings shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of InnerWorkings shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for InnerWorkings and CardioGenics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnerWorkings 0 0 3 0 3.00 CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 N/A

InnerWorkings presently has a consensus price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 164.55%. Given InnerWorkings’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe InnerWorkings is more favorable than CardioGenics.

Risk & Volatility

InnerWorkings has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CardioGenics has a beta of -1.29, indicating that its stock price is 229% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InnerWorkings and CardioGenics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnerWorkings $1.16 billion 0.06 -$10.07 million $0.14 9.00 CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CardioGenics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InnerWorkings.

Summary

InnerWorkings beats CardioGenics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About CardioGenics

CardioGenics Holdings Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories. The company was formerly known as Jag Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to CardioGenics Holdings Inc. in 2009. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

