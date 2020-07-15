Head to Head Analysis: Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) vs. JMU Ltd- (NYSE:JMU)

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) and JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Castlight Health and JMU Ltd-, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health 1 2 0 0 1.67 JMU Ltd- 0 0 0 0 N/A

Castlight Health presently has a consensus target price of $1.42, suggesting a potential upside of 68.65%. Given Castlight Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Castlight Health is more favorable than JMU Ltd-.

Profitability

This table compares Castlight Health and JMU Ltd-‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health -58.42% -18.61% -13.24% JMU Ltd- N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Castlight Health and JMU Ltd-‘s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health $143.31 million 0.88 -$40.00 million ($0.25) -3.36 JMU Ltd- $36.46 million 0.58 -$123.24 million N/A N/A

Castlight Health has higher revenue and earnings than JMU Ltd-.

Volatility and Risk

Castlight Health has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JMU Ltd- has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.3% of Castlight Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of JMU Ltd- shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Castlight Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of JMU Ltd- shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Castlight Health beats JMU Ltd- on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc. provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About JMU Ltd-

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

