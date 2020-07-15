Financial Survey: Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) versus Cloudflare (NASDAQ:NET)

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mimecast and Cloudflare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast $426.96 million 6.01 -$2.20 million N/A N/A Cloudflare $287.02 million 38.88 -$105.83 million ($0.72) -51.04

Mimecast has higher revenue and earnings than Cloudflare.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Mimecast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Cloudflare shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Mimecast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of Cloudflare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mimecast and Cloudflare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast -0.52% 0.61% 0.19% Cloudflare N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mimecast and Cloudflare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast 0 3 13 0 2.81 Cloudflare 0 5 10 0 2.67

Mimecast presently has a consensus target price of $53.44, suggesting a potential upside of 30.11%. Cloudflare has a consensus target price of $30.80, suggesting a potential downside of 16.19%. Given Mimecast’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Mimecast is more favorable than Cloudflare.

Summary

Mimecast beats Cloudflare on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; Large File Send that enables employees to create security and compliance risks when they turn to file sharing services; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc. operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Its security products comprise Cloud Firewall, Bot Management, Distributed Denial of Service, Infrastructure Protection, Zero Trust Security, IoT, SSL/TLS, Secure Origin Connection, and Rate Limiting. The company also offers performance solutions, which include Content Delivery, Intelligent Routing, and Mobile Software Development Kit, as well as Content, Mobile, and Image Optimization. In addition, it provides Reliability solutions comprising Load Balancing, Anycast Network, Virtual Backbone, DNS, DNS Resolver, and Always Online. The company serves customers in the consumer/retail, healthcare/life sciences, software, education/non-profit, industrial/transportation, media/entertainment, finance/real estate, and hardware industries, as well as to the government. CloudFlare, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Baidu, Inc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

