FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Shaw Communications Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a report released on Sunday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. National Bank Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SJR. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 89,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.