Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) will announce sales of $3.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $4.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.27 billion to $16.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.32 billion to $17.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 272,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 304,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 145,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 99,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $13.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

