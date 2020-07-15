Hanesbrands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 30,124 call options on the company. This is an increase of 470% compared to the average volume of 5,284 call options.
Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.54.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.
Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.