Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $196.33 Million

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will announce sales of $196.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $212.90 million and the lowest is $165.20 million. Welbilt posted sales of $426.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.10 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

WBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBT. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Welbilt by 114.2% in the second quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 533,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Welbilt by 10.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Welbilt in the first quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Welbilt in the first quarter worth about $856,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $847.59 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Analysts Expect Coherus Biosciences Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.33 Million
Zacks: Analysts Expect Coherus Biosciences Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.33 Million
U.S. Silica Holdings Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.00 Million
U.S. Silica Holdings Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.00 Million
Welbilt, Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $196.33 Million
Welbilt, Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $196.33 Million
Brokerages Expect Caesars Entertainment Co. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $389.36 Million
Brokerages Expect Caesars Entertainment Co. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $389.36 Million
Biogen Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Biogen Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Bright Scholar Education Holdngs to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Bright Scholar Education Holdngs to Release Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report