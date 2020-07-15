Biogen (BIIB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Biogen to post earnings of $7.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect Biogen to post $33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $32 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $281.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.
