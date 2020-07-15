Biogen (BIIB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Biogen to post earnings of $7.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect Biogen to post $33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $32 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $281.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (down from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.75.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

