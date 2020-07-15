AXT (AXTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. AXT had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.44 million. On average, analysts expect AXT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXT stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. AXT has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $194.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.75 and a beta of 2.02.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXTI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.90 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AXT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

In other AXT news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

