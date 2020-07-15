Tesla (TSLA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Tesla to post earnings of ($2.35) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tesla to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TSLA stock opened at $1,516.80 on Wednesday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $211.00 and a twelve month high of $1,794.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,042.70 and its 200-day moving average is $742.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,704.27 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $657.06.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total value of $158,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,765.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total value of $115,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $19,180,717. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

