SLM (SLM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $400.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.70 million. SLM had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 29.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SLM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of SLM stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.41. SLM has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.