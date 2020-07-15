NetGear (NTGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect NetGear to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. NetGear had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $229.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NetGear to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTGR opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. NetGear has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $709.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52.

In other NetGear news, Director Gregory J. Rossman sold 3,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $91,160.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,336.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 8,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $221,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,402 shares of company stock valued at $520,428 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. BWS Financial raised shares of NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of NetGear in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

