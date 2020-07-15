Brightcove (BCOV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Brightcove has set its Q2 2020
After-Hours guidance at -0.05–0.01 EPS and its Q2 guidance at ($0.05)-($0.01) EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $46.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Brightcove’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Brightcove stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCOV shares. ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

