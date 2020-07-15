PolyOne (POL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PolyOne to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PolyOne alerts:

NYSE:POL opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. PolyOne has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PolyOne in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.