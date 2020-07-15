PolyOne (POL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PolyOne to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:POL opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. PolyOne has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PolyOne in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Earnings History for PolyOne (NYSE:POL)

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Biogen Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Biogen Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Bright Scholar Education Holdngs to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Bright Scholar Education Holdngs to Release Earnings on Wednesday
AXT Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
AXT Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Tesla Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Tesla Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
SLM Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
SLM Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report