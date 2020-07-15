Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $54.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

In related news, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $73,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $220,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,254 shares of company stock worth $710,883 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

